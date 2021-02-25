Staples Mill Road closed as police investigate firearm violation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a firearm violation in the 4100 block of Townhouse Road. Roads are closed in the area and the public is asked to remain indoors.

Police say shots were heard in the area and a man was spotted with a firearm. No victims have been found at this time.

The section of Staples Mill Road between Dumbarton Road and Penick Road were closed in both directions while police searched the area. Police say the closure and large police presence were used because the area is very populated and filled with people of all ages.

As of 4:50 p.m., some lanes of Staples Mill Road have reopened and police presence is decreasing.

Officers remain in the area to continue interviewing witnesses and searching for a suspect.

Officers were called to area around 3:15 p.m.

Suspicious activity in the area can be reported to 804-501-5000. All emergencies should be reported to 911.