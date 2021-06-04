State police identify victims of crash that killed four in Henrico last week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified three of the four people killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County on May 26.

Four people died at the scene of the crash after a Chevrolet Impala traveling north crossed over into the southbound lanes, striking a guardrail and a 2020 Tesla.

The Tesla hit an empty Ford van parked in the far right southbound lane.

The Impala flipped over in the southbound lanes.

All four of the people killed were in the Impala and not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Anthony Dyson, 19-year-old Kivaude Green and 19-year-old Jordan Callicutt. A 17-year-old girl also died in the crash, she has not been identified.

State police is still investigating reports that gunfire occurred just before the crash.

Anyone who may have been nearby when the crash happened is asking report information to state police at 804-609-5656 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.