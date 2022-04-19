HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash which resulted in one death.

According to a Virginia State Police press release, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. today on Interstate-64 eastbound near mile marker 194.

Regina Howard Thomas, 69, of Sandston was driving a 2010 Lexus ES sedan. Witnesses said that the car gradually ran off the road and struck multiple trees.

2010 Lexus ES which crashed on I-64 on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of VSP)

Ms. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child of about 7 years old was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The child was properly restrained and was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.