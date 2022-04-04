HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has launched an interactive map detailing their plan to expand bike access across the county – and allowing citizens to leave their comments in real space.

The county is also seeking resident feedback through a survey designed to set priorities for their comprehensive “Henrico 2045 Master Plan” – a development plan similar to the Richmond 300 framework.

While the county’s bike plan is ambitious, it also highlights the relative lack of bike infrastructure in the county right now. Although the county’s Western half is densely populated and rapidly growing, there are few continuous bike paths that could be used to safely travel from place to place.

A map by BikeWalk RVA of Richmond region bikeways – including dedicated paths and shared-use lanes – shows that Henrico has its work cut out for it if it wants to expand access for bikes.