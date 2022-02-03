Student charged with brandishing gun, ammo on Mills Godwin High School property

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police said a juvenile male had a handgun at Mills Godwin High School on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Henrico Police were alerted by Henrico County Public Schools personnel about the incident.

The Henrico School Resource Officer and school administration were able to detain the juvenile and investigate the allegations. A handgun and ammunition were recovered from his belongings.

Police said they will continue to investigate the brandishing incident but have no further credible threats toward any specific school, student or staff members.

Henrico Police and HCPS maintain a zero tolerance policy for gun-related actions on school property.

Police said the juvenile will be taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and is charged

(on petitions) with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed weapon,

underage possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana on school property.

Henrico Police remind parents and guardians to have a conversation about the consequences of

this behavior. “Firearms have no place on school campuses,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.