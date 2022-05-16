HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New results from a Henrico County study show people living near the stretch of Horsepen Road and Glenside Drive want the county to find ways to reduce speeding and make it safer.

Several people living in the area previously raised red flags about the heavy traffic along that section of road between Forest and Patterson Avenues.

In October, one woman stressed how bad the traffic is in the Horsepen and Glenside corridor. She told 8News she sometimes can’t get out of her driveway in the afternoons because of how crowded the roads are.

The Henrico County Department of Public Works reports 82% of those surveyed in February 2022 are in favor of sidewalk connections and crosswalk improvements for both pedestrians and bicyclists. The improvements were the number one thing those surveyed want.

Between December 2015 and November 2020, 257 crashes were reported along the Horsepen Road and Glenside Drive corridor between Forest Avenue and Three Chopt Road.

Those surveyed have concerns over visibility at Horsepen Road and Three Chopt Road and would prefer for the number of lanes to be reduced and to not have a turn lane.

At both Horsepen Road and Monument Avenue and Glenside Drive and Ethridge Drive, some surveyed think the county should consider roundabouts.

Some things people surveyed wanted prioritized were accommodations for pedestrians, reducing speed and preventing intersection crashes.

The Department of Public Works said the next steps are to apply for grant funding to be able to make those safety improvements.