HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the second year, the 100 Women Challenge exceed expectations at Highland Springs High School.

Women of all different backgrounds lined up in the main lobby to greet the students as they stepped off the bus. Students opening the doors to the school were greeted with roaring applause, pom-poms, and cheers to add energy and support at the start of their day.

“It’s one day where we can bring lots of fun, lots of energy, and just give that final push to get through the end of the year,” said Stephanie Cook, Highland Springs High School guidance counselor and organizer of the 100 Women Challenge.

According to Cook, the event’s primary goal is promoting positive relationships, networking and fostering an environment that shows students that there is a community supporting them.

“This year, I had over 180 women respond from a variety of backgrounds,” said Cook. “We had nurses, judges, doctors, state employees, government employees, and more.”

Last year, the 100 Women Challenge had 120 participants.

“I reached out via social media and email to see how many women would be willing to come and show our students that they care and to show them that a community of women backed them,” said Cook.

Cook said the end of the school year is exciting but can also be stressful.

“Burnout is real. It’s real for faculty, staff, and students. We have AP testing, SOL testing, and overall exams,” said Cook.

Some students may have been apprehensive at first, but cracked a smile shortly after walking into the lobby. Other students embraced the support from the beginning and walked back into the school multiple times.

“We want to bring that energy early in the morning. Our students deserve to be loved on, be supported,” said Christina Tillery, Highland Springs High School employee and participant.

Tillery emphasized that even if you’re not a morning person, the building has a different energy during this event.

“It was a great vibe to bridge the gap between the school and the community,” said Tillery.