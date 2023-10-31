HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is in custody after police say they led officers on a chase from eastern Henrico County to Hanover County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance began pursuing the suspect near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Marlin Drive, just west of the Highland Springs area, just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to police, the chase ended on Interstate 295 North near Pole Green Road in the Mechanicsville area of Hanover County, when the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was not identified and police did not release any information related to their charges.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.