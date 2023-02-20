HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a deadly Highland Park area shooting.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, officers were called to the intersection of Rhudy Street and Hargrove Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 40-year-old Michael Stevens of Henrico — who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives continued their investigation late into the evening hours before identifying 35-year-old Lamar Donte Ealey of Henrico as a suspect in the case. Ealey was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ealey is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office where he remains without bound, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Ensor with the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.