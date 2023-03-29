HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect in a Tuesday night Henrico shooting that critically injured three people, including a minor.

Police in Henrico are now working to find the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting on Mason Manor Drive on Tuesday night. Warrants have been obtained for Tiye Adam Washington II, 26, for three counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said additional charges for Washington are forthcoming.

According to Henrico Police, Washington is currently suspected to be in the Chase or Henrietta communities of Rutherford County, North Carolina.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a search for Washington on Wednesday and were able to find his car, but Washington himself still remains at large.

Tiye Adam Washington II. Credit: Henrico Police.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a single-family home on the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive for a reported shooting.

Three victims — two women and one male juvenile — were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday, March 29, police said they are still being treated for their injuries.

Washington is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Any information on his whereabouts should be shared with Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.