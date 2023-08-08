HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has charged a suspect and identified the victim in a barricade situation that became a homicide investigation at a residence on Downing Street.

Richard Alan Lombardi, 51, of Henrico, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. He is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

The victim of the homicide has been identified by police as 49-year-old Amber Kavanagh Riley of Henrico. According to police, Riley and Lombardi knew each other.

Detectives are consulting the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 9500 block of Downing Street for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon their arrival, officers set up a perimeter and made contact with Lombardi who refused to exit the residence.

Henrico Police responded to an “active incident” on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

Lombardi remained barricaded inside his residence until shortly after 6:15 p.m. when he was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Henrico County Police Division. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective R. Egan at 804-501-4878.