HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was removed from a recreational vehicle in Henrico County following a barricade situation early Friday morning has now been identified and faces multiple charges.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, King William County deputies responded to a home in Manquin for a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, the deputies learned that the suspect — now identified as 51-year-old Wayne Scherer Alvis — had driven away from the scene in a 1992 Winnebago.

King William County deputies were joined by Virginia State Police as they pursued Alvis into Henrico County. During this pursuit, the Winnebago “rammed” a state police car, according to authorities.

The Winnebago ran out of gas near the intersection of Glenside Drive and Bethlehem Road, and Alvis then barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Around 7:54 a.m., after hours of attempts to negotiate, law enforcement tore the Winnebago open using an armored Rook vehicle and then pulled Alvis out of the vehicle and took him into custody.

Joy Stuhr, who lives at the Park West End Apartments near the barricade site, said she was confused when she saw an influx of law enforcement vehicles and tactical deployment near her home on Friday morning.

“I just went, ‘Wow!’ I just saw that claw and it was… to take that man out.. I just was ‘Wow!” Stuhr said.

Stuhr has lived at the apartment complex for almost a decade and said she has never seen an incident like this before.

Park West End Apartments maintenance manager Dennis Shelton decided to come into work early Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. When he drove into work, he thought there was a car crash at first, but soon found out the situation was much more complex.

“I heard law enforcement stating to the individual to ‘come out, we’re here, we’re not going nowhere, come out with your hands up,” Shelton said.

Alvis has now been charged with one felony count of eluding police, destruction of state property, one felony count of hit-and-run and one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Following his removal from the Winnebago, Alvis was taken to Henrico Doctors Hospital for a medical evaluation. There is no further information on his condition at this time.