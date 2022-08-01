Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect arrested in connection to Sunday’s firearm violation and police negotiation has been identified by Henrico County Police Division.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue after there were reports of a man shooting a gun in a heavily populated apartment community.

Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson

When officers arrived, they reportedly worked to secure the area and protect the area residents. Just after 11 a.m., officers received additional reports of gunfire from the suspect. According to police, this prompted officers to discharge their firearms.

Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson

Police reportedly negotiated with the suspect until 1:15 p.m. when the suspect allegedly exited the apartment on his own and attempted to run across the complex. Police were able to take him into custody safely soon after.

Henrico County police entered negotiations with a man who had opened fire on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Credit: Percell Jackson

According to police, 35-year-old Terrance Antonio Brawner of Henrico County was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and felony vandalism.

Brawner is being held without bond at Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

The Officer-Involved Investigations Team is reportedly investigating any firearm discharge by a police division member. The officers involved are on paid administrative assignments pending a complete investigation, per department policy.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone involved and only property damage sustained during the incident,” said Lt. Matt Pecka, Henrico County Police Division’s Office of Public Affairs.