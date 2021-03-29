Suspect in Lucia Bremer murder case expected in court today, sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect arrested and charged in the murder of Lucia Bremer is expected to appear before a judge for an arraignment hearing Monday morning, sources told 8News.

The 8th grader was gunned down Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Godwin High School. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Because of his age, the suspect will appear for his arraignment at Henrico’s Juvenile/Domestic Relations Court. The alleged killer was taken into custody by Henrico Police early Saturday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm of a juvenile.

Over the weekend, Henrico’s Commonwealth’s Attorney told 8News that the law allows her office to charge the juvenile as an adult.

Vaughan Jones, a criminal defense attorney, confirmed this, saying juveniles over the age of 14 and charged with any offense that would be a felony. if committed by an adult, could be tried in adult criminal court.

In Virginia, all homicides are presumed to be second-degree murder, but Jones said the Commonwealth could​ elect to charge a higher grade of homicide at a later date. Those details are expected to be sorted out in a separate hearing this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.