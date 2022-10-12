HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has confirmed a shooting that occurred over the weekend happened while the suspect was attempting to steal the victim’s car’s catalytic converter.

Police said officers responded to Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block of West Broad Street in west Henrico, at 2:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday and has remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, Oct. 12. Police said the man was shot while an unknown suspect was attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone will information on this incident should contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.