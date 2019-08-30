Police: Suspicious package in Henrico was metal toolbox ‘containing toggle switches and a dial’

Scene is deemed "safe" but authorities will remain to clear the area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While the situation was deemed “safe” by Henrico police, authorities will remain on Tartuffe Drive to clear equipment that prompted a suspicious package investigation and a road closure on Friday afternoon.

The package was eventually identified as “a metal toolbox with holes drilled into it, containing toggle switches and a dial,” police told 8News.

“Police officers, firetrucks, hazmat trucks – which had me terrified,” Akeila Sullivan, a neighbor said.

Sullivan says she saw the entire scene unfold in front of her home.

“This morning, I saw them in my truck,” Sullivan said. “I was like, ‘Why are they in my truck?’ They moved onto another truck and were peeking through windows. I was like, ‘Do we need to move? Do we need to leave?”

She says the entire situation was out of the ordinary for her normally quiet neighborhood.

“I never had to experience anything like this in my entire life so this was definitely terrifying,” Sullivan said.

Henrico Police and the Henrico Sheriff’s Office found the package while serving papers in the 9700 block of Tartuffe Dr. Friday morning.

UPDATE: Police are clearing the scene, but residents may see activity over the next hour in the area. Police say the package was deemed suspicious due to its’ appearance @8NEWS — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) August 30, 2019

