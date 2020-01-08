Body of woman found in James River following ‘suspicious situation’ on Huguenot Bridge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday following a “suspicious situation” on the Huguenot Bridge.

Henrico Police told 8News that the body of a woman was found in the James River just east of the bridge Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Henrico County Police officers were called to a “suspicious situation” where an SUV was seen parked along the center of the bridge unoccupied, police said in a news release.

Police, fire, and EMS first responders from the city of Richmond, Henrico and Hanover counties canvassed the area. First responders found the woman’s body “within the past two hours,” a Henrico Police spokesperson told 8News around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Henrico’s criminal investigative team is working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm her identity.

Police said there’s no threat to the public.

If anyone was driving along the Huguenot Bridge Tuesday night or happened to see anything, they are asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico Police have opened a death investigation after a body was found in the James River, east of the Huguenot Brudge near the Richmond/Henrico County line. Last night an SUV was found unoccupied on the bridge. Investigators working to identify deceased. https://t.co/lDArdqDiwI pic.twitter.com/1U0Xi8l8ch — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) January 8, 2020

