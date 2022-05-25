HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a fatal shooting in Henrico who crashed his car into an apartment building after being shot has been identified.

According to Henrico Police, a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Bremner Boulevard and Beth Road was received just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. First responders arrived and found the driver of a grey Infiniti SUV had signs of trauma consistent with a shooting. The driver, identified as 29-year old Quincy L. Henderson of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have determined that Henderson was driving eastbound on Bremner Boulevard when it went off the road and hit the apartment building as well as two parked cars.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.