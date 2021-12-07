SUV flips over after vehicle accident off Bethlehem Road in Henrico

An SUV flipped onto its side Tuesday afternoon after it was involved in a vehicle accident, according to the Henrico County Division of Fire. (Photo: Henrico County Division of Fire)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV flipped onto its side Tuesday afternoon after it was involved in a vehicle accident, according to the Henrico County Divison of Fire.

Officials said Henrico Fire and Police unit responded to the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Glenside Drive for a vehicle crash at 2:49 p.m. on Dec. 7. The caller said a vehicle had flipped during the incident.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found an SUV on its side. First responders stabilized the vehicle and then forced the rear hatch door open. The driver was able to climb out of it the SUV.

The fire department said no serious injuries were reported.