T-Mobile facility relocating to Henrico, expected to create 500 new jobs

FILE – This April 30, 2018, photo shows a T-Mobile store in Herald Square in New York. T-Mobile promises a new $15 wireless plan and other initiatives if its $26.5 billion Sprint deal goes through. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — T-Mobile plans to relocate one of its customer experience centers to Henrico County, bringing in $30 million in new investments and creating up to 500 new jobs at the facility.

The center, expected to replace the former Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue, will have 1,300 full-time employees as the relocation will help retain 800 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday.

“T-Mobile has been a valued employer and partner to the Commonwealth for many years, and we are proud that the company has chosen to grow its Customer Experience Center in Henrico County,” Northam said. “T-Mobile’s decision to add 500 employees to its workforce is a testament to the quality of the greater Richmond region’s talent. We thank the company for its commitment to the Commonwealth, and look forward to its continued success.”

The Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked together in order to secure the project for the state. The governor also approved a grant for more than $800,000 to assist the county with the relocation.

T-Mobile, one of the country’s largest wireless network operators, will be eligible to receive benefits from the state’s Enterprise Zone Program and the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for the jobs the relocation will help create.