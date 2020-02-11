‘Teachers for Tomorrow’ hosts symposium for dozens of Henrico students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of students came together Tuesday to learn more about the benefits of teaching.

The “Teachers for Tomorrow” Creative Symposium is designed to help students develop an appreciation and interest in teaching. The event was held Tuesday at the Dorey Recreation Center for about 130 high school juniors and seniors.

The 2019 National Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson, spoke with students about what it means to be a great teacher – and how to become one.

“Well we need teachers and it’s really important to grab those students while they are in high school and show them that this is a great profession and its really good to train them and show them that power of a great teacher and to influence them to be great teachers,” Robinson said.

“Teachers of Tomorrow” hopes to create a pipleine of future teacher recruits to local schools and show students that the profession can be fun and creative.

