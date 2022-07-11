HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 15-year-old charged in the shooting death of Lucia Bremer is due in Henrico County court on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the suspect, Dylan A. Williams, was initially withheld by authorities due to his age. Williams, who was 14 when Bremer was shot and killed but is now 15, is being charged as an adult in Bremer’s death.

Bremer, who was 13, was shot and killed while walking with another girl near Godwin High School in March 2021.

Williams is expected in court Tuesday, July 12, for a status hearing on the several charges he faces, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and more, court records show.