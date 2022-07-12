RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The teen accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico last year was in court Tuesday morning and is set to undergo a neurological test ahead of another court appearance in mid-August.

The identity of the suspect, Dylan A. Williams, was initially withheld by authorities due to his age but was later released once he was charged as an adult in Bremer’s shooting death.

It was revealed in court Tuesday that Williams, who is 15 but was 14 when Bremer was shot and killed, has been meeting with a doctor at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services twice a week. It was shared that there are no concerns or changes in Williams’ behavior during these meetings.

Williams was in court Tuesday for a status hearing on the several charges he faces, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and more, court records show.

It was revealed in court that Williams would undergo a neurological assessment Tuesday that would take from four to six weeks for results. His next status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Bremer, who was 13, was shot and killed while walking with another girl near Godwin High School in March 2021.