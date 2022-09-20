HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen suspect is now in the custody of the Henrico County Police Division, following an investigation into the homicide of another teen north of Henrico’s Edgewood neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested a juvenile male in connection to the homicide. The Police Division is now petitioning a magistrate for the suspect to be charged with second-degree murder.

Due to the juvenile’s age, his name is being withheld at this time. He is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Conway street for a reported shooting.

East Laburnum Ave and Conway Street in Henrico County.

Upon their arrival, first responders located a juvenile male who was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Breeden at 804-501-5243.