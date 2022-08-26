HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jeffery Brooks, the 18-year-old driver charged with killing a cyclist and injuring another in Henrico, was denied bond on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Brooks appeared in court. According to the attorney handling the case, he was denied bond and withdrew his motion for bond.

Brooks will remain in jail until his trial.

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, Brooks, struck and killed 49-year-old Carla “Jonah” Holland with his car on the Osborne Turnpike in Henrico. He also struck a second cyclist, Natalie Rainer, who was critically injured.

On Monday, Aug. 15, arrest warrants were issued for Brooks for one misdemeanor offense of driving while intoxicated and one felony offense of involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, Brooks stated that he drank beer and took edibles before getting in the car on Aug. 13.

Brooks is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Monday, Aug. 29.