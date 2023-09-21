HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a stabbing involving a high school student that occurred in the county’s west end this morning

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court for a reported suspicious situation.

According to police, officers were notified while en route that a juvenile had been stabbed at a bus stop.

Upon their arrival, officers found a teenage girl — identified as a student of J.R. Tucker High School — with an apparent stab wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives are currently following up on leads and speaking with witnesses about the incident.

Henrico County Public Schools will have counselors and additional resources available to students today as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective C. Hoover at 804-501-5000.