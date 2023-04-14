HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — David A. Williams is expected to appear in court today for a sentence hearing after pleading guilty in January to shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in 2021.

Williams pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Williams was tried as an adult on all charges.

In 2021, the now 16-year-old Williams was just 14 years old when the incident occurred. According to 8News sources, Williams walked behind Bremer and her friend as they were walking home from school in Henrico County. When he approached the young girls, Bremer’s friend pushed the gunman back and ran to a nearby house for help. Williams then fatally shot Bremer nine times.

Williams has undergone multiple psych evaluations and was hospitalized two separate times for mental health issues in 2018.

