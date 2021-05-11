Teenager shot on Rose Avenue in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical but stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Avenue in Highland Springs shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Inside of home in the area they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is in-between the ages of 15 and 18. He suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition at the hospital

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Egan at 804-501-4878.