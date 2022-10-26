HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — You’re invited to bring a friend — or just yourself — to Art Night at The Cultural Arts Center next month to see two brand new exhibits and even chat with the artists themselves.

Art Night will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center, located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

The evening will feature live music and a chance to meet the artists behind two new exhibits to discuss their work in person. The new exhibits are “Opening Minds Through Art,” a collection of works created by adults with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and “Untethered,” a new collection of bird paintings by Amy Paquette.

Work from “Opening Minds Through Art,” which will go on display at The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen on Nov. 17. Credit: The Cultural Arts Center. Work from “Untethered,” by Amy Paquette, which will go on display at The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen on Nov. 17. Credit: The Cultural Arts Center.

Guests can also explore the sculpture garden and locally made items in the gift shop.

The event is free, but there will be a cash beer-and-wine bar available. All proceeds will go towards supporting future outreach programs.