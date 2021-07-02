The end of an era: Demolition begins at old J.R. Tucker High School ahead of inaugural year for new campus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Before the new J.R. Tucker High School opens its doors this fall, the old school’s chapter needs to close. On Thursday, demolition began at the former old-campus style buildings to transition the Tiger legacy to the new school.

Crews started demolition and once abatement is complete, Henrico Police and Henrico Fire are set to use the area for training before the final demolition takes place, according to Henrico Schools.

Here’s an update! pic.twitter.com/eub76czmHz — Art Raymond (@JRTPrincipal) July 2, 2021 Henrico Schools tweeted video of the demolition, followed by an update from J.R. Tucker’s principal.

The demolition will make room for a future athletic stadium, parking spaces and outbuildings for the new J.R. Tucker High School.