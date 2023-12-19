HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno says they are “deeply disturbed” by the findings of an investigation into Henrico Doctors’ Hospital that states the facility failed to stabilize him.

8News obtained the seven-page report of an investigation from April 3 into Henrico Doctors’ Hospital by the Virginia Department of Health.

The investigation comes after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) called on the facility to be investigated.

Otieno received treatment at Parham Doctors’ Hospital in Henrico County after being placed under an Emergency Custody order on March 3, 2023. Following a clinical review, staff interview and a facility document review the report found that hospital staff failed to demonstrate that the facility provided stabilizing treatment for Otieno’s emergency medical condition.

According to the report, Otieno’s behavior was described as aggressive, combative and uncooperative as he was heard yelling and screaming and banging on the stretcher. He also reportedly hit, scratched and kicked Henrico Police officers.

The report also states Otieno was given 20 milligrams of Geodon — an antipsychotic medication used to treat symptoms of psychiatric disorders — and 50 milligrams of Benadryl to prevent side effects. This medicine helped Otieno for less than an hour.

Otieno remained in the emergency department for about six hours before being discharged to police officers and never saw a psychiatrist or received additional medication.

8News reached out to the Otieno family’s attorney who tells us, in part:

“The family is deeply disturbed by the findings of the Virginia Department of Health’s investigation. The emergency mental health care system at HCA’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital is seriously flawed and requires immediate change.”

8News also reached out to HCA Healthcare for a comment on the report. A spokesperson tells us, in part: