Photo of J.R. Tucker High School sign being hung up by Henrico County.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The new J.R. Tucker High School will be welcome students to the brand new campus in one week.

Henrico County posted a video on Twitter showing the finishing touches on the school — from flooring and paint to cabinetry.

The two-story building features lots of natural light, high ceilings and courtyard spaces, according to the county.

The demolition of the old high school began in July.

Photos by Henrico County

Photos by Henrico County

Photos by Henrico County

Photos by Henrico County