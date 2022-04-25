GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Saint Anthony Church will host its 37th Lebanese Food Festival in May.

The festival will take place on May 13-15 at 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen.

Families are preparing homemade Lebanese food to serve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on that Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. that Sunday. The event is rain or shine, according to the church.

Those in attendance will be able to enjoy Lebanese cuisine and experience the atmosphere, flavors and music of Lebanon.

The event has traditional Lebanese delicacies, authentic beer and wine, as well as vegetarian options. Parking is free and there is a playground for children. The church does not allow for pets to attend.