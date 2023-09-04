HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One year after a fatal hit-and-run crash took the life of a Henrico woman, police are still looking for the driver responsible.

According to Henrico Police, officers responded to the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Crump Street at around 11:13 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. The pedestrian was later identified as 51-year-old Latanya Cousins.

Cousins was trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike before she was hit by a car heading west. Police said the driver did not stop and ran a red light at Magnolia Street.

Security camera footage shows the vehicle hitting the victim on the front passenger side.

Cousins was taken to the Medical College of Virginia where she later died.

Screenshot of security camera footage, which shows a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico on the night of Sept. 5. (Photo: Henrico Police)

As the investigation continues, Henrico Police is asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000.