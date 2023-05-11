HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local bakery owner is combing two beloved local brands under one roof in Henrico County.

Billy Bryan became the owner of WHISK Bakery in 2022, in its seventh year of operation. That same year, Bryan expanded with a second location on 8308 Staples Mill Road.

WHISK Bakery’s second location is on 8308 Staples Mill Road. (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

“The change in leadership has been accepted by the community. We were welcomed in Shockoe Bottom and we continue to have a very strong presence there,” Bryan said. “Opening [the West End] location was a chance for me to put my own spin on things … It was kind of neat to start to expand the concept — take a brand that had already been established and was known for certain things and then start to expand it.”

Now, Bryan has rebranded and relaunched that location as “The Market by WHISK” combining the baked goods recipes of WHISK with products from Thalhimers Fine Foods — the famous Richmond home for “the original Chocolate 6-layer cake.”

Thalhimers’ original Chocolate 6-layer cake. (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Thalhimers Bakery closed in 1992 but its cake recipes continued to be produced and distributed for retail and wholesale by Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop. Last year, Bryan made a silent acquisition of Michaela’s, in effect, gaining ownership of Thalhimers’ classic recipes. The Market by WHISK, according to Bryan, is his opportunity to bring the cakes from wholesale back to the bakery.

“People now have the option to come here and get the cakes that they grew up on — [those] who remember going shopping and having lunch after,” Bryan said.

The Market by WHISK will also be offering grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, soups and freezer-to-oven pastries. Some of these items — like the chicken salad and potato salad — are unique recipes from Thalhimers that haven’t been available since their closing.

The Market by WHISK will also be offering grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, soups and freezer-to-oven pastries. (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Bryan said he had the idea to bring these products to WHISK’s West End location after hearing from customers.

“We started looking at the needs of the area and getting feedback from our customers and we realized that there was a need for a more gourmet grab-n-go market,” he said. “We went from less of a focus on coffee and more of a focus on our grab-n-go items.”

According to Bryan, the driving motivation for WHISK since his acquisition has been to uphold the classic recipes that WHISK patrons have come to love over the past eight years. But, in addition, he and Jason Hagerman, WHISK’s operations director, also wanted to foster a creative space and promote collaboration between all of his employees.

“One of the things that Jason did, was he gave each baker an assignment to develop one new product for the relaunch,” Bryan said. “Their creativity could go as far as they wanted … So it didn’t have to be some type of croissant or some kind of macaron.”

Left to Right: Kelly Bellas, Billy Bryan and Jason Hagerman. (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Bryan, who grew up in Richmond, said Thalhimers has always held a special place in his childhood memories.

“The visits to Thalhimers were some of the highlights of my childhood, especially dining in The Richmond Room and visiting the food markets,” he said. “Once I became the keeper of the Thalhimers Bakery recipes, I realized the responsibility that I had to preserve the amazing legacy that generations of the Thalhimer family had worked so hard to create.”

According to Bryan, a portion of the profits from Thalhimers products will be donated to charities aligned with the Thalhimer Family as well as his own.