The Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra performs at vaccination event in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra performed during a vaccination event at the Richmond Raceway Saturday afternoon in Henrico County.

Musicians with the orchestra volunteered at the event to entertain residents who were in line waiting to receive their vaccines.

Dave Davis, President of the Richmond Philharmonic Board, said he hopes this brings the community back to a sense of normalcy.

“We’re hoping to bring a little comfort and a little nurture to all of the people in the community,” Davis said. “We are really hoping as more people get vaccinated, we can get back to live music, live classical music.”