HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A scientific software, instruments and consumables supplier unveiled a new location in Henrico County on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Leaders from Thermo Fisher Scientific joined Governor Glenn Youngkin for the ribbon cutting of its new location.

“It’s fantastic for residents here in Richmond and college graduates to get a great career and build a great career in clinical research where there’s really a shortage of skilled staff,” said David Johnston, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Clinical Research President. “We need more of those skilled individuals and professionals to help with clinical trials and bring new medicines to patients.”

For 35 years Thermo Fisher has been doing bioanalytical testing in Richmond. This is the first time the company opened a laboratory that’s not part of its Dabney Road campus. It’s occupying 59,000 square feet that was once home to a Toys “R” US. Governor Youngkin is excited to see the company grow.

“What I’m most encouraged by is when there is an opportunity to repurpose and grow, it’s happening. It’s happening because there’s a big demand from existing companies to grow and there’s a big demand for new companies to come into the commonwealth,” Youngkin explained.

The new lab will hold 240 employees with plans to add 500 more jobs locally over the next three years. Work will be done in the new lab to support testing for new therapeutics and vaccine candidates.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will continue to partner with local universities to boost stem careers.