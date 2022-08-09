HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has announced the third confirmed case of rabies in the county in 2022 was found in a fox.

The police department said officers responded to A.P. Hill Avenue in the Varina District for what was believed to be a potential rabies exposure. It was reported to police that a fox had attempted to catch a kitten, and was ultimately trapped in a pet carrier.

The fox was taken to the State Lab, and according to Henrico, tested positive for rabies. Police said actual physical contact between the kitten and the fox could not be confirmed, and no additional animal or human exposures were reported.

The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit conducts four rabies clinics annually, the next takes place on August 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter located at 10421 Woodman Road in Glen Allen.

Police ask that the public report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police NonEmergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.