HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old male was killed in a Henrico County shooting on Wednesday night, according to police.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Northbourne Court and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

This marks the third teen shot and killed in Henrico County since this time last month.

In June, 16-year-old Markell Holt and 17-year-old Jabria Brown were killed in two separate incidents five days apart.

Henrico Police are still investigating the homicide that occurred on July 12.

“This apartment community, many call home, is heavily populated, and we really need witnesses and anybody who may have information to come forward, “said Lt. Matt Pecka, a spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division.