HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – On the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, students in all nine high schools in Henrico County will be walking through weapon detectors on their way to class.

Damian Graham, a rising senior at J.R. Tucker High School, said the extra layer of school security will be beneficial.

“I think it’s a great addition,” said Graham. “Honestly, lots of kids bring in all kinds of this and that.”

Graham said the weapon detectors are a great idea for his school, but said it’s sad that this is the new reality.

“We shouldn’t have to do these things. But you’ve got to take the precautions you’ve got to take. Protect our school, protect our students, protect our teachers, protect everyone,” said Graham.

In the 2022-2023 school year, a total of seven firearms were recovered from Henrico schools.

The new $15,000 weapon detection systems aim to prevent any type of weapons from coming through school doors. John Casullo, Director of School Safety in Henrico, said it was important to get all of the stakeholders involved when the school board was going through this process.

“We put surveys out to our community, to our staff, to our students, and to make sure that we everybody had a voice in how we were going to proceed with this process.”

Casullo said the process of adding the weapons detectors will roll out in phases.

“And then as scanners come in, we will be adding them to our middle schools and our elementary schools,” said Casullo.

Casullo said the district is always looking for extra safety precautions on top of existing ones.

“We’re never going to be complacent when it comes to safety and security,” said Casullo.

Casullo said if a student gets flagged, trained staff will check their bags and have them walk back through the weapon detector. And if a student has a weapon on them, law enforcement will be contacted immediately.

Each high school will get a different number of sets based on the number of students enrolled and the placements will be determined on where the students enter the building. Each of those entrances will have trained school staff monitoring them when the school year begins.