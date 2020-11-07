Thomas Clark court case continued to next year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Clark of Henrico County was due in court this week for charges of murder, rape and abduction with intent to defile, according to court documents. The court has case has been continued to April 14, 2021. It is set to be a two-day jury trial.

Court documents as of Nov. 6, 2020.

Thomas E. Clark, 59, of the 7100 block of Horsepen Road, Henrico County, was indicted Monday on charges of murder, rape, and abduction with intent to defile. Clark was picked up a week after 53-year-old Suzanne A. Fairman’s murder on charges not related to the homicide investigation.

Fairman was found face down in her bathtub next to a bloody knife at her home in the 7400 block of Tanglewood Road by police during a welfare check on the night of May 9, 2019. The welfare check was prompted because Fairman was supposed to have been traveling to Florida to visit her mom for Mother’s Day, but she never arrived.

Fairman was employed at Virginia Commonwealth University as an operational administrator.

According to online records, Clark has a lengthy criminal history, including a rape conviction in Alexandria in 1988. He was also charged in May with failing to register as a sex offender, grand larceny and possession of drugs in Henrico County.

