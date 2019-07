HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot while inside her home.

Police responded to Watts Lane in Henrico’s East End at 2:58 a.m. They found a woman had been hit by a bullet. She suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, police found three homes had been hit by gunfire. Police don’t know who shot up the homes.

No one else was hurt.