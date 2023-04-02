HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are in the hospital and their home is considered a “total loss” after a fire in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County.

According to Henrico Fire and EMS, crews responded to a house on the 200 block of Wren Road just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 for a report of a fire.

When they got there, they saw heavy fire in the house. The four people inside the home at the time of the fire had already evacuated. Of the four people, three were taken to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the house is a “total loss.”

The cause and origin of the fire has not yet been determined, the Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating.