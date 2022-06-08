HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Three people, including two children, were injured in a fire Wednesday morning on Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

The fire, which started at a single-family home in the Dumbarton area, started before 10:30 am, when crews were called to the home.



Two children and an adult were reportedly injured in the fire. (Photos: Paul Nevadomski/WRIC)

The fire was under control by 11:12 am, and first responders were reportedly treating two children for injuries on scene, while one adult was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police said drivers should try to avoid Staples Mill Road east of Glenside Drive, as the road will be closed for up to two hours “due to necessary fire related equipment.”