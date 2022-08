HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Three Lakes Nature Center in Henrico is temporarily closing due to renovations and updates.

The center has not yet set a date to reopen, according to a statement on Facebook.

The center’s planned renovations are intended to better serve the community and the animals that call it home. The public is encouraged to keep an eye out for animal experience pop-ups at local parks.

The center said they will post any updates about an opening date on Facebook.