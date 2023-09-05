HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has arrested and charged three men in connection to a number of illegal activities from across the county.

Ronald Layne Hedlund, 63, of Charles City County, has been charged with violation of county ordinance 14-44 — making advertisements and announcements in a county park without permission — and identity theft — using identification to coerce or harass. Hedlund has also been banned from Henrico County Parks.

William Joseph Barthel, 30, of Delaware, has been charged with identity theft and obstruction of justice.

Michael Paul Widdifield, 54, of Henrico, has been charged with obstruction of justice.

All charges against the men are considered misdemeanors

“Henrico Police is aware of several incidents involving subjects alongside Henrico County roads and in public county parks with behaviors described by community members as disorderly and obscene,” a spokesperson with the Henrico Police said. “The Henrico County Police Division and numerous county agencies have received several allegations from community members about criminal activity surrounding this group of individuals.”

Detectives with Henrico County Police Division are reportedly investigating additional allegations of criminal misconduct involving the individuals and others.