HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults and one minor are being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a Fairfield neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive for a reported shooting.

Three victims — two adults and one minor — have been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While police are in the early stages of investigation, they currently believe this is a domestic-related incident.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.