HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in eastern Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Dabbs House Road on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. Three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nine Mile Road was closed in both directions after the crash, but was reopened at around 10 a.m. Monday.