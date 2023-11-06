HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Harvie Road has been closed due to a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

On Monday, Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m., Henrico Police were dispatched to the intersection of Reynolds Road and Harvie Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and pickup truck.

Police said the truck overturned as a result of the crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As of around 3:21 p.m., police said Harvie Road was closed off between Montclair Road and Boiling Road.