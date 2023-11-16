HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has charged three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the Montrose area of the county in August.

On Monday, Nov. 13, a Henrico Grand Jury issued indictments against the following three individuals:

Kevonte Jackson, 22, of Richmond

Jackee Lane, 18, of Richmond

Amar Lewis, 18, of Henrico

Lewis was found off North Laburnum Avenue and taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Jackson and Lane were already incarcerated in area jails at the time of the indictment.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, officers were called to the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue for a reported suspicious situation.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly heard several gunshots and saw a group of males running from a yard before leaving the scene in vehicles. Officers then found 44-year-old Earl Young Jr. with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation at the scene, officers were approached by a man who said he had been shot as well. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charges for the three suspects are as follows:

Kevonte Jackson First-degree murder Abduction for pecuniary benefit Robbery Malicious wounding Conspiracy to commit robbery Using a firearm in the commission of a felony — first offense Three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony — second offense

Jackee Lane First-degree murder Abduction for pecuniary benefit Robbery Malicious wounding Armed burglary Conspiracy to commit robbery Using a firearm in the commission of a felony — first offense Four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony — second offense Possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon

Amar Lewis First-degree murder Abduction for pecuniary benefit Robbery Malicious wounding Armed burglary Conspiracy to commit robbery Using a firearm in the commission of a felony — first offense Four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony — second offense Possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon



Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Z. Noah at 804-501-5581.